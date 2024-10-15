Bhubaneswar: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has commenced an extensive survey in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, aiming to uncover potential gold deposits in the mineral-rich region. Known for its vast reserves of iron ore, manganese, and chromite, Keonjhar may soon add gold to its list of natural treasures.



The current survey is focused on the Sunakhani jungle near Jaladiha village in Bansapal block, an area steeped in legend and local folklore. The name “Sunakhani” itself—a combination of “suna” (gold) and “khani” (mine)—hints at the possibility of gold beneath its soil. Initial surveys in the 1980s yielded promising results, with samples collected by laborers for further analysis.

According to recent statements by Odisha’s minister of steel and mines, gold traces were detected during a G-4 survey conducted by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) in areas like Saleikena, Mankadchua, and Dimirimunda in Keonjhar. Building on this, a G-1 survey was completed two years ago in the Sunakhani jungle, which paved the way for the ongoing G-2 survey by the GSI.

So far, drilling has been conducted at 10 sites, with samples sent to a laboratory in Kolkata for analysis. “The percentage of gold in these samples will be determined through laboratory testing. We are optimistic about finding gold,” said Kartik Puran, a GSI official involved in the project. The GSI plans to expand its efforts by drilling at an additional 25 locations in the coming weeks.

The survey has sparked excitement among locals, particularly in Jaladiha village. “If the survey confirms the presence of gold, it will not only benefit our village but also boost the district's and state's economy,” said Niladree Patra, a resident of Jaladiha. Another villager, Kalpana Patra, expressed hope that the discovery would bring much-needed employment opportunities to the region.

If successful, the discovery of gold could significantly transform Keonjhar, providing economic benefits and potentially addressing the region’s unemployment challenges. The ongoing G-2 survey marks a critical step toward this potential breakthrough.