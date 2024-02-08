Gold, Cash Stolen from Bank Locker in Kakinada

Kakinada: Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 75 lakh in all, were stolen from the two lockers of the State Bank of India branch at Uttarakanchi village in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district on Wednesday night.





Superintendent of police S. Satish Kumar told the media on Thursday that the thieves removed the grills of the windows of the backside of the branch and broke two lockers and stole the cash and gold ornaments from them.



He said that special teams have been formed to nab the culprits soon. SP Satish Kumar, Peddapuram DSP Latha Kumari, Prathipadu circle inspector M. Sekhara Babu and others visited the bank and inspected the bank locker.



A victim of theft raised voice as her gold ornaments were stolen from the locker.



