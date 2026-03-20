Godman Row Deepens, NCP Leader Links Kharat To Pawar Crash

MUMBAI: The arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has triggered a political storm in Maharashtra, with allegations, counter-allegations and demands for a high-level probe intensifying the controversy.

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari stirred a row by linking Kharat to Ajit Pawar’s January 2026 plane crash, alleging that the incident could have been the result of Aghori (occult) rituals performed near Pawar’s residence.

He further claimed that Kharat’s alleged links with a private aviation entity, VSR, point to a deeper nexus and warrant a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, in connection with the case. Sources indicated that the Chief Minister has asked Chakankar to step down considering the seriousness of the allegations. The development comes amid growing demands from opposition parties, as well as sections within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, for her resignation.

Adding to the controversy, social activist Anjali Damania accused Kharat of sexually exploiting several women, terming him a “perverted baba”.

In a post on X, Mitkari alleged that Aghori rituals were conducted between November 18 and 20, 2025—coinciding with Maha Shivaratri and Amavasya—in the Sahyog Society area on Bhigwan Road. He claimed that Kharat’s “Shivalika Ashram”, ostensibly dedicated to Lord Shiva, was a site for such practices and hinted at a possible VSR connection.

The legislator also questioned the sequence of events leading up to the plane crash, asking why Ajit Pawar, who was scheduled to travel to Pune by road on January 27, instead flew the next day on a VSR aircraft. He suggested that examining call detail records of Kharat and associated priests between mid-November and end-January could shed light on a possible conspiracy.

Raising the question of “fog or foul play”, Mitkari hinted at suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident, while noting that Ajit Pawar was not known to follow ritualistic practices.

Supporting the demand for a probe, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that while Maharashtra does not subscribe to superstition, the allegations raised serious concerns and warranted investigation into any possible conspiracy and political motive.

Damania also levelled further allegations, claiming that Kharat exploited women under the guise of spiritual practices and used concoctions to manipulate followers. She additionally criticised Chakankar, raising questions over the functioning of the State Women’s Commission, and warned of statewide protests if accountability is not fixed.