‘Godman’ Kharat’s Sex Abuse Case Rocks Maharashtra Assembly

MUMBAI: The final week of the State Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session began on Monday amid chaotic scenes, with the Opposition intensifying its attack on the government over the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. He is accused of sexually exploiting more than 50 women by claiming to possess divine healing powers.

The Opposition demanded the arrest of several ministers under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for their alleged links to Kharat. However, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the Opposition not to politicise the case.

Speaking in the House, Mr. Fadnavis said the police had acted proactively in arresting Kharat. He noted that several women were initially reluctant to come forward, but were provided protection by authorities to lodge complaints.

Kharat, who claimed to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and was known as “Captain”, was arrested on March 18 on charges of rape and other offences following a complaint by a 35-year-old woman. She alleged that Kharat raped her multiple times over three years. According to her complaint to Nashik police, he called her to his office in 2022 on the pretext of performing rituals to avert danger to her husband, administered a sedative-laced drink and raped her. She further alleged that he continued to blackmail and assault her during this period.

The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, with investigators reaching out to potential victims. More cases are expected to be registered.

Mr. Fadnavis informed the House that a complaint registered in another district around March 10 was used to arrest Kharat, and that a look-out circular had already been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The Chief Minister said he would make a detailed statement on the case in the House on Tuesday and asserted that no one would be spared. “Anyone linked to these crimes, no matter their stature, will face the law,” he said.

Police have seized CCTV DVRs from Kharat’s farmhouse, bungalow and office. He has been named in multiple cases registered at Vavi, Shirdi and Sarkarwada police stations, involving allegations of extortion, blackmail, rape and black magic practices.

Earlier, the Opposition raised the issue through an adjournment motion. Though Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected the motion, he allowed members to express their views.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar referred to “pen drive evidence” allegedly containing over 100 explicit video clips seized from Kharat’s properties. He claimed the footage showed the sexual exploitation of multiple women, including senior officials and their family members. He further alleged that three senior officials had held a meeting at a hotel to ensure no action was taken against Kharat, and that some revenue and police officials attempted to prevent his arrest.

“In Maharashtra, a state known for its progressive legacy, the spread of superstition and the political and administrative protection it receives is a matter of grave concern. Such fraudulent figures are tarnishing the State’s image,” Mr. Wadettiwar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav alleged that the case involved ministers as well as senior IAS and IPS officers, and said the House had the right to discuss the matter. He also claimed that a similar case in Nashik had earlier been suppressed without a proper probe.Several political leaders had visited Kharat over the years, allegedly seeking spiritual advice.

Meanwhile, the government has cancelled a 2020 order granting bulk water from the Darna project to Kharat’s “Shivanika Sansthan” trust. The Water Resources Department had issued a Government Resolution in July 2020, under the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government, reserving 39 lakh litres of water for non-irrigation use for the trust at Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka. The supply was to be drawn through a 48-km pipeline from the Godavari Right Bank Canal of the Darna dam.