Godavari Districts Receive 560 Nominations for Assembly and 107 for LS Seats

Kakinada: In the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, as many as 560 candidates have filed their nominations from the 35 assembly constituencies and 107 candidates from the four Lok Sabha constituencies, when the last day for filing nominations ended on Thursday.

BJP candidate Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy filed his nomination from the Anaparthi assembly constituency after reaching the office of the returning officer in a huge procession on Thursday.

In all, 18 candidates have filed their nominations from Kothapeta, 22 from Mummidivaram, 16 from Mandapeta, 21 from Ramachandrapuram, 21 from Amalapuram, 15 from Razole and 17 from P. Gannavaram in Konaseema district. 33 candidates filed nominations from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency.

139 nominations, including 22 from Tuni, 23 from Prathipadu, 28 from Pithapuram, 27 from Kakinada Rural, 16 from Peddapuram and 23 from Jaggampeta have been filed in Kakinada district. 27 candidates have filed nominations from the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

112 nominations have been filed in West Godavari district, including 18 from Achanta, 25 from Palakollu, 17 from Narsapuram, 19 from Bhimavaram, 31 from Undi, 20 from Tanuku and 26 from Tadepalligudem assembly constituencies. 24 candidates have filed nominations for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency. 172 nominations, including 20 from Gopalapuram, 30 from Nidadavole, 28 from Kovvuru, 23 from Rajamahendravaram Rural, 20 from Rajamahendravaram City, 31 from Rajanagaram and 20 from Anaparthi assembly segments have been filed.

23 candidates have filed nominations from Eluru Lok Sabha constituency. Total 168 nominations have been received for the seven assembly seats in Eluru district – 22 from Ungutur, 23 from Denduluru, 19 from Eluru, 29 from Polavaram, 20 from Chintalapudi, 20 from Nuziveedu and 25 from Kaikaluru.