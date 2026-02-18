Gobindabhog Rice, West Bengal Government Project Get UN Tag

Kolkata: West Bengal government’s 'Matir Srishti' initiative and Gobindabhog, a premium rice of the state, have won recognition from the United Nations.



Chief minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X-handle on Wednesday, “Proud to share that the United Nations has recognized our initiative yet again. The Food and Agriculture Organization of UN has awarded internationally valued certificate to us for our community initiatives in our innovative 'Matir Srishti' programme which we had launched in 2020 in our dry western (Paschimanchal) districts.”

She elaborated, “Now, this creative and multi-departmental concept has received UN recognition of being a worthy community initiative in the category of preservation of natural heritage and bio-diversity.”

The CM added, “In the 'Matir Shristi' initiative, we have crafted a unique vision that integrates strategies regarding land, irrigation and panchayats. The vision has been to make barren, non-arable, dry, mono-crop lands finally fertile and cultivable for growing multiple crops including horticulture and vegetable cultivation. Additional irrigation facilities have been provided by creating new irrigation facilities like ponds and other irrigation sources. Lakhs of livelihood opportunities have been created, family incomes have increased manifold.”

She also stated, “I am further happy to inform that United Nations (FAO) has also recognised West Bengal’s famed Gobindbhog, Tulaipianji and Kanakchur Aromatic rice as food & culture heritage. I am sharing Certificates of Recognition received from the Director General of FAO of United Nations. UN-FAO recognition of these initiatives is a prestigious honour for globally recognised good works to conserve natural heritage, bio-diversity and food & culture heritage. We dedicate this recognition to our entire rural community, especially the farmers of Bengal.”