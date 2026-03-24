Goa ‘Sex Scandal’ Probe Handed to Crime Branch; Kejriwal Slams BJP Govt

Panaji: Investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of girls in which the son of a BJP councilor has been arrested was on Tuesday handed over to the Crime Branch, a senior official of Goa Police said.

None of the victims have come forward to file a complaint against the accused but the Curchorem Crime Branch will reach out to them, he said.

Curchorem Police in Kushavati district on March 22 arrested Soham Naik (20), son of local councilor Sushant Naik, under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Goa Children's Act for allegedly shooting and circulating obscene videos of girls.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal took to X to target the ruling party over the issue.

"What kind of demons are there in the BJP? In Goa, an extremely repulsive case has come to light where the son of a BJP councilor has been sexually exploiting 30 minor girls for three years, filming them, and blackmailing them. The BJP has turned people's lives in Goa into hell. Everyone is living under the shadow of fear," he said.

"Protecting such monsters is fatal for society. The guilty must receive the harshest possible punishment, and the victims must get justice. No demon should even think of doing this again," the former Delhi chief minister said.