GMC Remains Alert on Diarrhoea Cases in Guntur

Vijayawada: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is continuing its vigil against diarrhoea cases in the city. Top officials led by superintending engineer (SE) Sundara Rami Reddy held a review meeting with all ward secretaries on Saturday on measures being taken to contain cases of diarrhoea.

Sundara Rami Reddy said water samples in various localities are being tested when water is being supplied both during morning and evening hours. In case any contamination is reported, officials are immediately checking water and sewage pipelines and taking corrective measures.



The SE said amenity secretary concerned will be responsible for receiving complaints regarding drinking water issues at the field level. He told the GMC staff that in case they came across two pipelines in an area, only the newer line must be used and the older line made dummy.



Sundara Rami Reddy stated that if there are any pipelines under drains, assistant engineers of the area must take steps to shift them immediately. He underlined that in case any gastroenterology issues are found, the pipelines must be immediately checked and quality standards ensured.