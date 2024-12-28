Global Leaders Mourn Former PM Manmohan Singh's Passing

New Delhi:Amidst tributes from foreign nations, leaders and envoys, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Friday credited former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for implementing “strategic corrections” to Indian foreign policy.

The foreign minister, who is currently on an official visit to the US, said in the early hours of Friday (IST), “Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh... While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy. Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy. My deepest condolences to his family.”

In a statement, US secretary of state Antony J. Blinken said, “The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr. Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together.”

Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov, in his condolence message, said, “It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Manmohan Singh‘s contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanour was always endearing, as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Manmohan Singh ji and the Indian people.”

In his condolence statement, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “India has lost a great man and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India.”

Paying tributes, Palestinian charge d’affaires in New Delhi Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer said, “India has lost a wise politician and economist and a humble human being who combined copious experiences, where all his valuable contributions added to the balance of India, its global status and its distinguished presence.”

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the envoy added, “Palestinian leaders have had the honour to meet with Manmohan Singh many times since he entered political life, where the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, met with him during his visit to India on January 21, 1992, when he was minister of finance in the government.”

Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an outstanding leader who is widely revered by the Indian people. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."