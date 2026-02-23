Global Experts, Young Researchers Gather At NIT Rourkela For Crystallography Workshop

Bhubaneswar: Leading crystallographers from Europe and India have converged at National Institute of Technology Rourkela for a six-day international school and workshop aimed at strengthening India’s capabilities in advanced materials research and structural analysis.

The International School and Workshop on Crystallography and Rietveld Refinement Analysis, which began on Sunday, has drawn nearly 80 participants, including PhD scholars, post-doctoral fellows, faculty members and research professionals from premier institutions across the country.

Crystallography, a key scientific discipline, enables researchers to determine the arrangement of atoms and molecules within materials. The Rietveld refinement method, a powerful analytical tool, allows scientists to extract precise structural information from X-ray and neutron diffraction data. These techniques play a crucial role in developing advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, nuclear materials and next-generation electronic devices.

The workshop is being conducted under the guidance of senior academic leaders of the institute, including Dean (Academic) Ashok Kumar Turuk, Dean (SRICCE) S. K. Pratihar, physics and astronomy department head J. P. Kar, Registrar Rohan Dhiman and programme coordinator Dillip K. Pradhan.

Three eminent European crystallographers — Prof. Massimo Nespolo of Université de Lorraine, Prof. Juan Rodríguez-Carvajal of Institut Laue–Langevin and Dr. Claire V. Colin of Institut Néel–CNRS — are attending the programme in person and conducting lectures and tutorials. Other international experts from Germany and Spain joined the inaugural session virtually and will continue to provide online training.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Pradhan said the programme seeks to build national expertise in modern crystallographic methods by connecting young researchers with globally recognised experts.

“By bringing together international leaders and early-career scientists on a common platform, the workshop promotes high-quality structural analysis and supports research in critical sectors such as energy storage, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

The academic schedule is divided into two phases. The first three-and-a-half days focus on fundamental crystallographic concepts, while the remaining sessions are dedicated to the theory and practical implementation of Rietveld refinement through intensive lectures and hands-on training.

Organisers said the training would equip participants with analytical skills aligned with global scientific standards, enabling them to contribute more effectively to emerging research areas, including ferroics and multifunctional materials.

The programme is supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences and the International Union of Crystallography.

The workshop will continue until February 28, featuring lectures, tutorials and practical sessions conducted by national and international experts, reinforcing India’s push to expand its footprint in advanced scientific research and materials innovation.