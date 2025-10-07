Girl Gangraped In WB: 2 Held

BERHAMPORE: Another teenage girl became victim of gangrape in Murshidabad of West Bengal. The incident took place at Salar on Monday evening when the 15-year-old was returning home from Dakshin Khanda restaurant after having snacks. Her boyfriend was also with her.

Suddenly, a gang of five youths surrounded them on the way and beat the victim's boyfriend. Then they kidnapped the girl, forcibly took her to a bush near Talibpur canal and raped her in turn. Later, the boyfriend called up the victim's mother who informed the police.

The cops from Salar police station rescued the victim. They also arrested two, Humayun Sheikh and Asraf Sheikh, among the five accused. Officer-in-charge of the Salar police station Tushar Majumdar said that three other culprits are absconding.

Meanwhile, the victim underwent a medical test at a hospital. The two arrested accused were remanded by the additional chief judicial magistrate at Kandi Court court in police custody for 10 days following their production on Tuesday.