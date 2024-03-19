Girl Faints in SSC Examination Hall

Kurnool: A girl student, Sindhu, fainted on Tuesday while writing her SSC examination at the model school in Peddakadaburu mandal headquarters on Tuesday.

She was immediately rushed to the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment under the supervision of sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar.

Staff at the PHC gave Sindhu first aid and rushed her to the Adoni Area Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors there said her condition has improved. They suspect she may have fainted due to hot temperatures prevailing in the Rayalaseema region.