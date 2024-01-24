Girl Ends Life by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old Class VII student died by suicide on her apartment premises in Raidurgam in the early hours of Wednesday. The victim, around 1.30 am jumped from the third floor of Infra Hanging Garden Apartments, Road No. 12, Panchvati Colony, in Manikonda. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The student of Blossom Bloom school, Neknapur, returned home from school and was reportedly scolded by her mother for not having her lunch at her school, Raidurgam police said.

She did not have dinner, and after her parents went to sleep she ended her life by suicide, police said. Police registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.