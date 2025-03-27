Girl, 17, kidnapped, raped in graveyard in UP's Ghaziabad

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two men and taken to a graveyard where one of them - known to her - raped her, police said.Police have booked two men --Israel and Ashraf -- alleged as the assailants in the complaint. They are still at large.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in the Niwari area of Modinagar. One of the accused called the girl near a water tank and when she came there, he and a friend of his forced her to go to graveyard with them on a motorcycle, police said on Wednesday.

In the graveyard, one of them raped her, while the other kept a watch. When the victim screamed for help, the accused stuffed her mouth with a cloth and beat her, police said, DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

"The traumatised minor narrated her ordeal to the parents. They immediately rushed her to Niwari Police Station and lodged a complaint," Tiwari said.

Medical examination of the girl has been conducted and her statement been recorded before the magistrate, the DCP said.