Giddi Eswari Rebels Against TD, to Fight as Independent from Paderu

Visakhapatnam: Former MLA Giddi Eswari, initially considered as Telugu Desam Party’s potential nominee from Paderu assembly seat, has decided to contest as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Her decision came after the TDP decided to field Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu from Paderu. Feeling betrayed by TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s decision, she has decided to get into fray as independent from Paderu.

Eswari, a teacher by profession, had been elected as YSRC MLA in 2014 from Paderu constituency reserved for members of scheduled tribes in 2014. She later joined the TD. Her determination to run independently reflects her resolve to prove her strength in Paderu.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Eswari said, “In Paderu, there are 318 booths. I have a strong network of 10 to 15 people to assist me in each booth. Additionally, I have a positive relationship with Asha and Anganwadi workers, which is a valuable asset. If I get 300 to 400 votes from each booth, my grassroots connections and engagement with the community will pay off."

Interestingly, certain Adivasi leaders have criticised the Telugu Desam for not fielding Giddi Eswari from Paderu and Donnu Dora from Araku seats.

Donnu Dora had also been initially named as TD’s nominee from Araku, but later dropped due to alliance considerations. However, he may also contest as an independent candidate.

These developments can potentially impact the electoral dynamics in Paderu and Araku.