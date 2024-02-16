GHMC to widen several roads in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills

Presently, the Road No. 12 is 80 feet wide at some places and 60 feet at others. It will will be widened to a uniform 120 feet.For this, 305 properties need to be acquired and over 70 property owners have surrendered a small portion of their respective land portions.“A portion of remaining properties need to be acquired to widen the road,” said a GHMC official. He said that many owners were leaving portions in front of their properties for the purpose. Electrical lines and other utilities will be shifted accordingly, he said.The widening will be taken up only on one side of the road.The size of the junction where the Maharaja Agrasen statue is located will be minimised to ensure a better traffic flow. Presently, it is utter chaos during peak hours.Traffic snarls are a common sight on this stretch. It is too time-consuming and rather painful for drivers and children. This problem has to be redressed soon,” said B. Ratnesh, who drives a school van.