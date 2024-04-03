Hyderabad: Water Board managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy asked officials to hire drivers from the GHMC to ply tankers in view of the increased demand for water in the city. He was speaking after a surprise inspection of three filling stations at Manikonda, Netaji Park and Shaikpet.

The number of water tankers being supplied to buildings by the Water Board significantly increased last month, with the early onset of summer. The number of tanker bookings rose from 4,588 on March 1 to 6,280 on March 31, and is rising.

The water board has decided to supply tankers for commercial use at night. It has set up additional filling stations and filling points. The board has also increased the number of tankers and drivers and appointed special officers on the night shift.