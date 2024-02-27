GHMC Staffer Removed from Post for Irregularities

Hyderabad: Amid complaints of alleged irregularities in the advertising wing of GHMC, deputy executive engineer of that wing M. Karthik has been removed from his post. He has been instructed to report to the engineering-in-chief of the corporation.

The civic body’s directorate of enforcement vigilance & disaster management (EV&DM) has been directed to take further action against the employee.





Trial run of water board’s STPs

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to conduct a trial run of three sewage treatment plants (STPs). He issued the orders after visiting the STPs at KhajaKunta ( Kukatpally zone ) Fatehnagar and Patel Cheruvu in Miyapur.





Mayors from Kerala study GHMC practices



A team of 58 mayors and municipal chairpersons from Kerala were in the city on Monday to study the best practices being implemented in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Commissioner Ronald Rose explained about various works taken up by the corporation, including door to door collection of garbage, revamping of storm-water drain network, debris recycling plants and disaster response force.











