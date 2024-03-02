Top
GHMC Proposes Multi-level Parking Lots

1 March 2024 6:57 PM GMT
GHMC Proposes Multi-level Parking Lots
GHMC Proposes multi- level parking lots in Hyderabad (Photo: DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed two multi-level parking lots, the first one at Banjara Hills Road No. 10 and another at the Tatti Khana Reservoir site.

On Friday, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the Venkateswara Colony ward and instructed the officials to take up the works related to the multi-level parking.

Earlier too, the GHMC had proposed multi-level parking lots at several locations but the contracted agencies backed out stating they were not financially feasible. “With the city growing and the need for parking spaces increasing , many agencies will show interest this time,” said a GHMC official.

The GHMC had earlier studied the model adopted for multi-level parking in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to adopt the best practices.

The GHMC Commissioner also inspected the Jalagam Vengalrao Park and instructed officials to take up development of Singidi Kunta nala.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
