Hyderabad: To allow greater recharge of underground aquifers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to use porous concrete while constructing of pavements, pathways in parks and developing other facilities in public places.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose instructed the officials to use the porous concrete blocks on pilot basis for the construction of a footpaths, according to a corporation statement.

Porous concrete allows water from rain to pass through it, and ensure groundwater recharge. If it works, it could be an important step in the urban areas which are largely covered in concrete and bitumen. These don’t allow water to seep through, preventing recharging of the aquifers. Rainwater harvesting achieves the same purpose but has not been implemented on a large scale.