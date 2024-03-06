Top
GHMC Organises Awareness Conference for Sanitation Workers

6 March 2024 5:50 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Kukatpally zone officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organised an awareness conference for sanitation workers on the topics of nutrition, health and hygiene. Two programmes have already been held and one more programme was scheduled for Wednesday. Doctors from the National Institute of Nutrition and other health specialists briefed the sanitation staff. Speaking on the occasion GHMC Kukatpally zonal commissioner Abhilasha Abhinav said that staff can work properly only if they are healthy.


