GHMC Identifies Three New Dump Sites to Alleviate Garbage Woes in Hyderabad

The GHMC has identified three sites to dump the city’s garbage, giving some relief to the residents of Jawaharnagar and nearby areas who are dealing with groundwater pollution due to leachate from the trash being released into waterbodies and foul smell from the existing dump yard.The three sites the GHMC has identified are in Lakdaram, (Medak district), Khanapur (Rangareddy district) and Pyaranagar (Sangareddy district). The revenue department has only handed over the Pyaranagar land to the GHMC.The GHMC area generates around 7,500 metric tonnes of garbage, all of which is being dumped at Jawaharnagar.Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had directed the GHMC to set up four dump yards, one for each side of the city to ensure that no one site is overloaded.The dump yard at Pyaranagar is spread over 150 acres, the proposed Lakdaram site is 100 acres and Khanapur 45 acres. Garbage will be recycled, and waste to energy plants will be set up at these sites, a GHMC official said.The plan, however, has run into objection from locals who fear that they will meet the same fate as the residents at Jawaharnagar.Asked about this, a GHMC said that Jawaharnagar was a legacy dump yard — meaning that garbage had been dumped there for decades — and the new sites would implement advanced technology to ensure that there is no repeat.