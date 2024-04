Hyderabad: The GHMC’s early bird scheme offering a five per cent rebate on the property tax commenced on Monday and will end on April 30. On the first day, the GHMC received Rs.12 crore.

The GHMC in 2023-24 collected a total of Rs.1,919.87 crore property tax when the deadline lapsed at midnight. GHMC also confirmed that there would be no extension of the one-time scheme.