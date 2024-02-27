GHMC Gets 157 Complaints at Prajavani
Hyderabad: At the Prajavani programme on Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 157 grievances from citizens. Of these, 70 complaints were registered at the GHMC head office near Tank Bund, while the remaining 87 were lodged at six zonal offices and 30 circle offices across the city.
GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose directed officials to provide written acknowledgments to all complainants.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
