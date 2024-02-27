Top
Home » Nation

GHMC Gets 157 Complaints at Prajavani

Nation
DC Correspondent
26 Feb 2024 6:44 PM GMT
GHMC Gets 157 Complaints at Prajavani
x
Prajavani organised at GHMC on Monday (Photo:X)
Hyderabad: At the Prajavani programme on Monday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 157 grievances from citizens. Of these, 70 complaints were registered at the GHMC head office near Tank Bund, while the remaining 87 were lodged at six zonal offices and 30 circle offices across the city.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose directed officials to provide written acknowledgments to all complainants.





( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Prajavani GHMC Hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X