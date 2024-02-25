GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy Quits BRS

Hyderabad: GHMC deputy mayor and BRS Tarnaka corporator Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and her husband, trade union leader Shoban Reddy, quit the party on Saturday.



The couple will join Congress at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday in the presence of AICC Telangana affairs incharge Deepa Dasmunsi.



Shoban Reddy said that he served the BRS for 24 years and the survival of the ones who participated in the statehood agitation had become difficult in the party.



A BRS corporator who recently joined the Congress said that six more BRS corporators planned to join Congress on Sunday but postponed the event.



“They are confused whether to join in a group or to take out rallies individually to showcase their political strength and motivate their cadre,” said the corporator.



