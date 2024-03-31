Hyderabad: The GHMC has collected a record Rs.1,750 crore property tax till 8 pm on Saturday, with one day remaining for the financial year to end on Sunday. Of this, Rs.250 crore was collected under the one-time scheme.

On Saturday alone, the GHMC collected Rs.53 crore and officials expected another Rs.100 crore to be paid by property owners on Sunday. The GHMC will keep its citizen service centres (CSCs) open till Sunday midnight.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose said that BSNL on Saturday had paid Rs.13.01 crore tax for their 140 properties.

The GHMC had set a target of Rs.2,100 crore for the year, which was said to be unrealistic. “We pressed into service bill collectors to collect property tax and sealed over 500 properties. Many people paid the tax online after we contacted them over the phone,” the official said.

He said that the Central and state government offices owed the GHMC over Rs.2,100 crore in property tax. “The defaulters include essential service providers like government hospitals and transport service providers. We are unable to understand how to recover these dues,” another senior GHMC official confessed.

The GHMC in a press release appealed to property owners to pay their tax either through the MyGHMC App, the website https://www.ghmc.gov.in/ or at the citizen service centres or through bill collectors before the deadline ended on Sunday.