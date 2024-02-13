Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose directed officials to pace up civic works including junction improvements and works related to stormwater drains with the Rs. 4.5 crore that were earlier sanctioned for the Rahmathnagar ward, during a visit on Monday. Congress corporators including C.N. Reddy from Rahmathnagar had met Rose and complained that the BRS MLAs of their respective constituencies are not following protocol. Elsewhere, a delegation of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation headed by Mayor Sushma Kharkwal visited the GHMC head office and the Jawaharnagar dump yard as part of their study tour. They were briefed on sanitation activities, especially solid waste management, by Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi.