GHMC Chief Hits Streets, Takes Stock Of Civic Body Planning

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday has pulled down illegal stalls and pushcarts on the Durgam Cheruvu main road. The move came after GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and GHMC zonal commissioner of Serilingampally Sneha Shabarish inspected the area early on Wednesday. GHMC chief chose to hit the streets to take a stock of civic body’s functioning on the ground.

Eight pushcarts were pulled down at around 10.30 am, said GHMC officials. Regarding 'Kumari Aunty' food stall razing, they clarified that the communication from the Chief Minister’s office to the cops and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department to rescind the decision to shift the food stall near ITC Kohenur ( Knowledge City, Madhapur) came during afternoon hours.

"The demolition was done hours before that,” they said. The street food stalls were pulled down and ‘Kumari Aunty’ street food stall is located in the same GHMC circle - Serilingampally. GHMC commissioner also inspected activities related to sanitation in Serilingampally zone and instructed the officials to eliminate garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in a phased manner throughout the city.

The number of Secondary Collection and Transfer Points (SC&TP) plying in Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, Ramchandrapura and Patancheru circles were reviewed. Lifting of C&D (construction and demolition) waste, number of sanitary field assistance (SFAs), number of sanitation workers in each group and their attendance was also reviewed besides the number of GVPs in Serilingampally zone. The Commissioner also instructed the officials to take up Information, Education & Communication. (IEC) activities with the help of resource persons from mission for elimination of poverty in municipal areas (MEPMA)