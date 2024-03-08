GHMC Area on March 6 Touched a Peak Demand of 69.31 MU

Hyderabad: Telangana state has set a new record for power supply and consumption with the state power utilities reporting that the state touched a peak consumption of 298.19 million units of power, the highest ever in the state so far on Wednesday.

The previous highest single day consumption of power was at 297.89 MU on March 14 in 2023.

Compared to the 289.19 MU consumed on March 6 statewide, the number for the same date in 2023 stood at 293.52 MU, according to information provided by the power utilities on Thursday.

Keeping pace with the overall pace for demand for power, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area on March 6 touched a peak demand of 69.31 MU, compared to 58.75 MU for the same date last year.

In Mega Watt terms, this year the demand in the first six days of March last year varied from 14,527 MW on March 1, 2023 to 14,830 MW on March 6. This year, the onset of summer appears to have contributed to this demand increasing to 15,110 MW on March 1 that rose to 15,403 MW on March 6.

There is more than enough power available for supply in Telangana and the utilities are geared up to meet a demand of up to 16,500 MW a day, a Telangana State Power Distribution Corporation official said.