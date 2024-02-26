GHMC Adopts AI Facial Recognition for Sanitation Staff Attendance Management

Hyderabad: The GHMC has decided to use an artificial intelligence-driven mobile-based facial recognition biometric system to manage the attendance of staff in its sanitation wing. The corporation is presently using a system where attendance is captured by authenticating fingerprint biometrics using Aadhaar-enabled biometric based hand-held device. “The current system is being removed due to complaints of its misuse by sanitation wing workers,” a GHMC official said. The AI-based system will be applicable for 25,000 workers and staff working in the sanitation, entomology and veterinary wings.



