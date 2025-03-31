Ghaziabad Man Kills Roommate Over Cooking Dispute, Arrested

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his roommate over a dispute regarding cooking in their rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The accused, identified as Sudhir Sharma, reportedly made the victim drink a mixture of country-made and foreign liquor before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light on March 21 when neighbours in the Khoda area complained of a foul smell coming from the rented house. Upon arrival, police broke open the door and discovered a decomposed body inside. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Netram Sharma, a resident of Farrukhabad.

During the investigation, police found that Sudhir and Netram often had arguments over cooking and household chores. On the night of the incident, the two reportedly fought again. In a fit of rage, Sudhir allegedly forced Netram to drink an excessive amount of alcohol mixed with different types of liquor, which led to his death.

After confirming the cause of death through forensic examination, police launched a manhunt for Sudhir, who had gone into hiding after the crime. He was eventually traced and arrested from a relative’s house in Ghaziabad.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He claimed that their frequent disputes led to the fatal altercation," a police official said.

Authorities have sent Netram’s body for post-mortem examination and registered a case against Sudhir under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway to determine if there were any other factors involved in the crime.