Ghatshila Assembly By-Election on Nov 11

Ranchi: Bye-election to the Ghatshila (ST) assembly constituency in Jharkhand will be conducted on November 11, along with the second phase of Bihar polls, the EC said on Monday. The seat fell vacant after Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, 62, died at a private hospital in New Delhi on August 15.

The gazette notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 13. While the last date of filing nomination is October 21, that of withdrawing candidature is October 24. Votes will be counted on November 14, the EC said.

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections will be conducted on November 6. "The Commission firmly believes that pure and updated electoral roll is the foundation of free, fair and credible elections. Hence, intensive and sustained focus is placed upon improving its quality, health and fidelity," the EC said.

It said the Commission conducted the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll with reference to July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date for Ghatshila constituency and invited applications from eligible citizens seeking registration in electoral roll.

The Final publication of the electoral roll for Ghatsila (ST) was made on September 29, it said adding the process of its continuous updation will continue till the last date of filing nominations, in respect to applications received till 10 days before the last date of filing nomination.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Ramdas Soren of the ruling JMM had won the seat for the third time in 2024 by defeating the BJP's Babulal Soren, a son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Ramdas had won the seat for the first time in 2009. Though he lost the seat in 2014 to the BJP's Lakshman Tudu, he won it back in 2019.