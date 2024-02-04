Get Good Name For State, Your parents, Botsa Tells Students

Inaugurating the new premises for GBR Government Polytechnic College built at a cost of Rs 8 crore in Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district, the minister said the government has been imparting education of global standards from LKG to post graduate studies. He advised students to set their aim and decide on a career even while they are studying.“The urge for development should be inherent within the students,” he remarked.The minister said currently, mechanical and electrical engineering are being taught at the GBR polytechnic. Efforts will be made to start computer sciences and civil engineering courses from the next academic year. He assured that additional faculty, office staff and hostel facilities will be sanctioned to the college soon. Campus recruitment facilities will be increased, he stated.Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Bellana Chandrasekhar said GBR college has developed due to the initiative taken by the Botsa Satyanarayana. He said he allocated Rs 10 lakh from his MPLADS fund to develop an athletic track on the college ground.Principal secretary (Technical Education) Kumar, former MLA Gadde Babu Rao and other leaders and officials were present at the inauguration of the college.