Get Cover Against Firecracker Accidents Just for Rs 9

Mumbai: Now get covered against firecracker-related accidents this Diwali by paying just Rs 9 (inclusive of GST). Available on the PhonePe App for a sum insured of Rs 25,000, the Firecracker insurance plan will cover you for 10 days beginning October 25 against hospitalization and accidental death expenses incase of firecracker-related accidents.

The short-term policy is basically a group personal accident cover underwritten by private insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for PhonePe customers on a voluntary basis. The plan also provides comprehensive family coverage by insuring up to four family members, including the user, their spouse, and up to 2 children. If a user makes the purchase after October 25th, then the policy cover will start from the purchase date. “This short-term coverage is tailored specifically to the festive season, offering affordable and timely protection to users,” said PhonePe.

Here’s how users can avail the insurance cover on the PhonePe app:

Step 1:

First, go to the Insurance section on the PhonePe app & select

Firecracker Insurance from the homepage.

Step 2:

You’ll now be able to view your plan details, which include a sum

insured of Rs 25,000 and a fixed premium of Rs 9 along with your plan

benefits.

Step 3:

Next, you will be able to view the insurer’s information and get a

detailed breakdown of the plan benefits.

Step 4:

Lastly, fill in the policyholder’s details, then tap ‘Proceed to Pay’

to complete the process.