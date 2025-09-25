Gen. Chauhan’s Term as CDS Extended

New Delhi: The government has extended the tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, until May 30, 2026.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on September 24, 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30, 2026, or until further orders,” said a government press note on Wednesday.

General Chauhan was appointed CDS on September 28, 2022, following the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.

Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1981, General Chauhan has had a distinguished career, holding several key command and staff positions. He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary service to the nation.



