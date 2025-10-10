Gazette Notification Out for Bihar Assembly Election First Phase

NEW DELHI: The Bihar election office on Friday issued the State Gazette Notification for the first phase of assembly elections in the state. The notification details out the election dates against and timing against each constituency while underlining that the existing legislative assembly of the state, unless sooner dissolved, shall continue up to November 22, 2025 and shall, thereafter stand dissolved on the expiration of its duration.

With the notification begins the process of nomination for the 121 assembly seats, voting for which will take place on November 6. The last date of nomination for the first phase is October 17 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day and withdrawal of papers will be on October 20.

The Election Commission India (ECI) conducted a training programme for all Returning Officers (RO) and Assistant ROs for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and by-elections including an online assessment and doubt-clearing session on the nomination process in the run-up to the elections. A total of 243 ROs and 1,418 AROs participated in the programme virtually.

The online assessment and doubt clearing sessions will subsequently cover all phases of the conduct of elections including nomination process, qualification and disqualification, Model Code of Conduct (MCC), withdrawal of candidature, symbol allotment, poll-day arrangements and counting, ECI officials said.

ECI also conducted an online briefing session for CEO, all DEOs and ROs on the Presiding Officer module of ECINET which is under progressive implementation. Through this module, the Presiding Officers will upload voter turnout data on the ECINet App on a two-hourly basis and at the close of polls. The data will be automatically compiled at the RO level so that near real time approximate voting trends are available.

The ECI has said the voters can use any of the 12 photo documents at the polling booth if they do not have a voter identity card. While saying the EPICs have been issued to nearly 100 per cent of the electors in Bihar and in the 8 Assembly Constituencies going to bye-elections, the Commission had also issued directions to all CEOs to ensure the delivery of EPICs to the new voters within 15 days of final publication of Electoral Rolls.

However, for the convenience of voters whose names are on the electoral rolls but are unable to produce the EPIC for their identification, the ECI has issued notification on October 7, permitting such electors to produce any one of the 12 alternative photo identity documents. These documents are Aadhaar Card, MNREGA Job Card, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank or Post Office, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour or Ayushman Bharat Health Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by Registrar General of India under National Population Register, Indian Passport, Pension document with photograph, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and, Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment by Government of India.

“It may be reiterated that the presence of name on the Electoral Roll is a prerequisite to be able to vote on polling day,” the ECI said.

The ECI added that said special arrangements will be made at polling stations in Bihar for "dignified" identification of women voters in burqa or purdah in the presence of lady polling officers or attendants while ensuring their privacy.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the MCC after allegedly distributing money among the flood-affected people in Vaishali district, officials said on Friday. The case was registered against Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, at the Sahdei police station on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the district administration.