Gautam Navlakha gets bail in Elgar Parishad case

New Delhi: Activist Gautam Navlakha got bail in Elgar Parishad case on Tuesday as the Supreme Court refused to extend the stay on Bombay High Court order granting him bail.

The Supreme Court bench issuing the orders said, "We are inclined to not extend the stay as High Court order is detailed in granting bail. Trial would take years and years for completion. Without going at length into contentions, we will not extend the stay."



The bench directed Navlakha to pay Rs 20 lakhs for security expenses during his house arrest.



The former secretary of the People's Union for Democratic Rights was arrested in August 2018 and was granted bail in December 2022 by the Bombay High Court.