Gaurav Gogoi Takes Charge As Assam Congress President

GUWAHATI: Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi here on Tuesday formally took over the charge of the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in presence of a large number of Congress leaders and workers here at Rajiv Bhawan, the party headquarters.

Before the event, Mr Gogoi paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in the morning to offer prayers.

The lawmaker, who represents Jorhat in the Parliament, and is also a deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, was appointed the chief of the party's Assam unit last week. Mr Gogoi, who has recently been in the line of fire of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took the Congress’s baton in the state from Bhupen Kumar Borah just ahead of Assembly elections scheduled in 2026. Mr Borah led the Assam Pradesh Congress for almost four years.

Earlier hundreds of Congress supporters, along with senior leaders and newly-appointed APCC members, gathered to welcome the new state chief with enthusiasm and optimism.

Mr Gogoi expressed gratitude to senior Congress leadership including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and Jitendra Singh, AICC in-charge of Assam.

He told reporters, “I am honoured by the responsibility entrusted to me. We aim to bring back a Congress-led government in Assam that stands for justice, unity, and peace.”

He also lauded his predecessor, Bhupen Bora, for his contributions during the past four years.

“Inspired by the ideology of leaders from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru to Hitestwar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi, we will together take the party forward,” he said.

Mr Gogoi highlighted the newly appointed leadership team, which includes three Working Presidents -Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar, and Ruznina Tirkey. He emphasised that the Congress will work towards justice for the people of Assam, addressing issues of corruption, violence, and divisive politics.

He asserted, “Our vision is to restore Assam's legacy as the land of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ajan Peer, Chao-Lung Sukaphaa, Lachit Borphukan, and Jyoti Prasad Agarwala-a land of unity, brotherhood, and dignity for all communities.”

The appointment of Mr Gogoi son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi has been seen as an effort by the Congress to rejuvenate the party in Assam ahead of the assembly polls in 2026.