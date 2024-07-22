Gauhati HC convicts 33 including Rakesh Paul in APSC scam; 10 acquitted

Guwahati: In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court on Monday convicted 33 people, including prime accused and former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission Rakesh Paul, in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

Rakesh Paul, the then APSC chairman, played a significant role in the scam with the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) recruitment, during his tenure. The scandal first came to light in 2015-16, exposing the deep rooted corruption within the system.

The case was registered under Bhangagarh PS Case No. 159/2017.

Those convicted are APSC members Rakesh Kumar Paul, Basanta Kumar Doley, Samedur Rahman, and Binata Rynjha. The court also convicted 36 candidates, one APSC employee, and three middlemen.

The court's verdict came after a long investigation and legal proceedings where 34 accused were found guilty, while other 10 were acquitted

The ADO recruitment scam is part of the larger APSC cash-for-job scandal, in which candidates allegedly bribed officials to secure government positions they were not qualified for. Rakesh Paul, a central figure in the scam, orchestrated fraudulent activities related to the ADO recruitment process.

The acquitted persons are - Vikas Pincha, Kunal Das, Kaushik Kalita, Musharaf Hussian, Beauty Gogoi, Feroz Maran, Jyotiban Dutta, Seiz Ali Zohri, Dritiman Roy and Mausomi Saikia.