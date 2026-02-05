Gas Tanker Accident Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai: It was a literally nightmare experience to thousands of commuters, who were stuck for more than 24 hours at the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a CNG tanker overturned in the middle of the road, triggering a massive traffic jam that stretched to almost 25 kilometres.

The majority of commuters were left stranded on the Expressway since Tuesday evening, forcing them to spend the whole night in their cars without food and water. Help came only in the afternoon when Police distributed water and food to them.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district at around 5 pm on Tuesday when the tanker, allegedly travelling at high speed, lost control due to the slope near the Adoshi Tunnel on the Mumbai-bound route and overturned. Soon after the accident, gas was found leaking from the tanker, causing panic among motorists.

The tanker was carrying propylene gas, which is highly flammable. Due to the high risk of a gas leak and potential explosion, authorities immediately suspended all vehicular movement on the Mumbai-bound lane, resulting in a gridlock that stretched for over 25 kilometers.

“A potentially dangerous situation developed because the tanker was transporting propylene, which is extremely flammable. As soon as the leakage was confirmed, we implemented full emergency protocols,” a senior highway police officer said.

The chaos left hundreds of vehicles stranded and caused massive congestion on both carriageways. The vehicular movement in both directions came to a complete halt, with passengers - including women and children - deprived of food, water and toilet facilities.

Several commuters said they were forced to ration water, skip meals and sit inside vehicles for hours without ventilation as temperatures fluctuated. Parents struggled to calm restless children, while elderly passengers complained of body pain, dehydration and anxiety.

Emergency teams from the Highway Police, fire brigade, IRB, local rescue units, hazardous-material specialists and NDRF were deployed. Officials said the tanker could not be moved until the leakage was fully controlled, as even a minor spark could lead to a major incident.

Officials said, the continuous gas leak further prevented full restoration of traffic. As congestion worsened, authorities began diverting vehicles to the old Mumbai–Pune Highway and regulating movement through intermittent blocks of 15 to 20 minutes.

Highway Police Superintendent Tanaji Chikhale said traffic congestion stretched up to Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Pune-bound side and nearly 10–12 km toward Pune. “The Mumbai-bound lane has been completely closed as a safety measure. Motorists will have to face delays until the situation is fully under control,” he said, advising commuters to use alternate routes via Tamhini Ghat and Karjat.

“We urge citizens to cooperate with the police and follow traffic advisories. Public safety is our top concern,” the officer added.

Even after a full day, the traffic situation showed little improvement. Officials said normal traffic will resume only after the tanker is secured and the area is declared free of risk.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said, “The Chemical Expert Team succeeded in stopping two

leakage points of valve. The 3rd point of leakage has also been minimized by the Team. Now the process of transferring the Gas from affected tanker to other Tankers is in process. After this the necessary action as suggested by Expert regarding removing the Accidental Vehicle/Trailor from the accident spot is being taken and the traffic moving towards Mumbai through Mumbai Corridor will be resumed.”

Local (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare, however, pointed out public safety is top priority. “The gas tanker that overturned could have posed a major threat to people's lives, so traffic was stopped as a precautionary measure,” he said in a video statement.

He asked people to understand - and not see it as a delay - how the administration took precautions to avoid any untoward incident due to the gas leak.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India’s first six-lane wide concrete, access-controlled road. It spans a distance of 94.5 km connecting Mumbai, Raigad and Navi Mumbai with Pune.