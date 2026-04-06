Gas Supplies To Fertiliser Plants Raised To 90%: Centre

New Delhi: The government on Monday said that natural gas supplies to fertiliser plants have been raised to about 90 per cent of their requirement after oil companies procured liquefied natural gas (LNG) from spot market as part of a broader set of measures to manage fuel availability amid disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

With the war in West Asia disrupting energy flows from the Gulf nations, the government initially restricted gas supply to fertiliser (urea) plants to about 60 per cent of the requirement. It was scaled up to 75-80 per cent through alternative arrangements.

“Gas supply has been raised to 90 per cent of their six-month average consumption from April 6 using spot procurement, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said at a news briefing here.

While LNG supplies from Qatar remain suspended, Indian firms are buying from alternate suppliers in the US, Australia and Russia. These additional supplies have led to increase in quota for different sectors, she said adding gas supply to other industrial and commercial sectors, including city gas distribution (CGD) networks, will be increased by an additional 10 per cent from Monday.

Priority sectors continue to receive protected supplies, including 100 per cent supply to domestic piped cooking gas and CNG for transport. “Cooking gas LPG supplies from the Gulf countries continue to be impacted but supplies to domestic household for cooking are being fully met,” she said, adding that the LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation but no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships.

“Domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered to households since March 1, 2026. Allocation of commercial LPG, used by hotels and restaurants, to states has been increased to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 per cent reform-linked allocation,” she added.