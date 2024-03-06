Ganta Says Botsa has Experience of Losing, Not Him

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, education minister when the TD government had been in power, asserted on Wednesday that he has no experience of losing from any constituency.

Ganta reacted to the recent comment of education minister Botsa Satyanarayana that the Vizag North MLA will lost if he contests from the Chipurupalli constituency.

Addressing media at his residence on Wednesday, the TD MLA retorted that Botsa has the experience of losing but he does not.

It is not yet certain whether the Telugu Desam Party will nominate Ganta Srinivasa Rao from Chipurupalli or Bhimili. When a media representative questioned the MLA on this matter, he said: “The matter has not yet been cleared. Discussions with the party high command are still going on.”

The former education minister lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing videos in the name of Vizag Vision, just ahead of the Model Code of Conduct coming into implementation after announcement of general elections to AP assembly and Lok Sabha by the Election Commission of India.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has not done anything for Visakhapatnam during the last five years,” Ganta Srinivasa Rao maintained.

He maintained that people of Visakhapatnam know which party they want. They even defeated Y.S. Vijayamma, mother of the Chief Minister, when she contested from Vizag in 2014. “People of Visakhapatnam do not believe in Jagan,” the TD MLA remarked.