Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan Faces Bailable Warrant

Vijayawada: A special court for public representatives in Vijayawada issued a bailable warrant against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan on Friday for failing to appear at a scheduled hearing.

The court expressed displeasure at the MLA's absence and issued the warrant, requiring him to appear at the next hearing. Police have informed Mohan of the date and time for his next appearance.

The case stems from four charges filed against Mohan and others during the 2019 state assembly elections. Allegations of electoral malpractices were made at a polling station in Prasadampadu, involving then-Telugu Desam (TD) candidate Mohan and Yarlagadda Venkata Rao of the YSR Congress (YSRC).

Following the elections, Mohan switched his allegiance to the YSRC and has since made public statements critical of the TD and its leaders, including former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.