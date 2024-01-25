Ganja-laced chocolates, 200 kg ganja seized, 2 held in Mahabubabad

Warangal: The excise department’s special squad arrested a person who was transporting the dry ganja illegally in a car and seized 200 kg of the contraband worth Rs 40 lakh in Nellikuduru mandal of the Mahabubabad district on Wednesday.

Detailing the arrest to the media, Warangal division excise assistant commissioner R. Nagendra Rao said that following the instructions from commissioner Kamalasan Reddy, a special drive was conducted to check the illegal transportation and selling of ganja in the district.

As part of the drive, the excise officials chased a car speeding suspiciously at Thorrur crossroads in Nellikudur mandal with a nameplate belonging to Andhra Pradesh. In the process, the car met with an accident and overturned.

The officials rescued the person from the car and found 100 packets of dry ganja in the car being transported illegally from Rampachodavaram via Bhadrachalam and Khammam to Hyderabad.

The arrested person was identified as P. Jayachandra ,30, a resident of Siddapuram village of Atmakur mandal, Nadyala district of Andhra Pradesh.

In another incident, after a tip-off, the task force officials conducted raids at Amarnagar colony in Peddapalli and arrested a person for allegedly selling ganja-laced chocolates and seized 51 chocolates from his house. The arrested person was identified as Arsalan Ansari, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was addicted to consuming ganja and began to purchase it from an unknown person in UP. Later, for easy money, he started selling the chocolates to others mostly youths. The police registered a case and started an investigation.