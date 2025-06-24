Gangster Romil Vohra Killed in Police Encounter at Delhi-Haryana Border

New Delhi: A wanted criminal linked to multiple murders in Haryana and arms cases in Delhi was shot dead near the Delhi-Haryana border early Tuesday morning, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Romil Vohra, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana. He was wanted in over eight cases including a triple murder in Yamunanagar and another murder case in Kurukshetra.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Additional CP (Special Cell) said Romil was also wanted in an Arms-Act case registered by Delhi Police's Special Cell. “The killings in Haryana were allegedly ordered by gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, who was recently extradited from Bangkok and his brother Surya Pratap alias Noni Rana, who is currently based abroad,” he said.

Acting on inputs received from Haryana STF about Romil's possible movement in Delhi to carry out another crime, a joint team of the STF and Special Cell laid a trap near the Kishangarh police Delhi-Haryana border. “Early this morning, Romil was intercepted by the joint team near the Delhi-Haryana border. During the exchange of fire, one sub-inspector each from Delhi and Haryana police suffered injuries. Romil was also hit by bullets,” said the Additional CP.

All were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Romil dead. Authorities said a reward of Rs 3 lakh had been declared on Romil by the Haryana police. Standard legal procedures related to police encounter deaths are being followed, officials said.