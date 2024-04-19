Gangavaram Port Strike Affects RINL Operations

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is going through a critical time due to disruptions in coal supply from the Adani Gangavaram Port, whose workers have gone on a strike.

RINL has sought help from district administration to restore operations at the Gangavaram port.

RINL CMD Atul Bhatt said they are taking several steps to mitigate the impact of disruption due to the strike. These include diverting ships carrying raw material including coal to Vizag Port, a commodity loan of 50,000 tonnes of coal and a global tender for emergency procurement of 150,000 tonnes of coal.

Gangavaram port strike talks fail

The talks between the striking Gangavaram port workers and authorities on Thursday to restore operations have failed.

During the negotiations facilitated by Visakhapatnam police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, the port management offered a retirement package ₹20 lakh for all expatriate employees opting for voluntary retirement.

Workers, however, want their retirement benefit to be ₹50 lakh. If management is not agreeable to this, workers are pushing for a minimum wage of ₹37,000 per month.

Management and workers have decided to continue their discussions.

Labour unions AITUC, CITUC, and INTUC have supported the march taken out by the protesting Gangavaram port employees.