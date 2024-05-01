Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment byelection Sri Ganesh said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was keen on the merger of Secunderabad Cantonment area with GHMC. If he was elected to the Assembly in the May 13 bypoll, he said that he would ensure a speedy merger of SCB with GHMC.

He said that BRS and BJP leaders had made tall claims on the merger of SCB with GHMC several times earlier but failed to implement it. He said that the Congress government led by Revanth Reddy will make this a reality soon and appealed to voters to elect him as MLA to take this merger forward and complete it.

During his campaign in Cantonment areas on Tuesday, the Cantonment Vikas Manch extended support to the Congress in the byelection.

Cantonment Vikas Manch president Gaddam Ebel, general secretary Sanki Ravinder Babu and committee members Ganesh and by-election in-charge Raghunath Yadav joined the Congress.

The members of the Cantonment Vikas Manch expressed confidence that Sri Ganesh will win with a big majority in the bypoll.