Sudden showers bring relief to people in city

Hyderabad: Sudden showers that lashed the city on Tuesday evening brought much needed relief to the people, who experienced scorching heat for the last few weeks.



While many people, especially youth drenched in the rainfall, others mostly senior citizens took shelter under flyovers and near metro pillars. The worst affected with the sudden showers were the employees, who were returning home after completing their work in the evening.

Traffic came to a standstill due to overflowing water at several low-lying areas. Due to heavy winds, the vinly sheet advertisement boards tore off and fell on high-tension