Gajuwaka Will be my Gift to CM, Says Minister Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath declared that he will win from Gajuwaka assembly constituency with a huge margin and give it as a gift to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Launching his campaign in the constituency on Sunday, Amarnath emphasised on the need for unity and hard work to secure success in the polls.

The minister pledged to provide suitable positions to those who have dedicatedly served the party for the past 15 years. He highlighted the importance of recognising their efforts. "If all party ranks work together, no force can hinder our path to success," he declared.

Revealing insights into the political dynamics behind his candidacy, Amarnath expressed gratitude to Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with the responsibility of contesting from Gajuwaka constituency. He stressed the historical significance of Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, asserting that victory in this election was essential for the state's progress.

Acknowledging the support of local leaders, Amarnath praised the contributions of sitting MLA Tippala Nagireddy. He highlighted the political legacy of families like Gudivada and Tippala, emphasizing their long-standing commitment to the party's cause.

Former MLA Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy echoed Amarnath's sentiments, urging the Chief Minister to extend benefits to every family and ensure the success of YSR Congress Party candidates. He emphasized Amarnath's close association with the Chief Minister and predicted development of the constituency under his leadership.

Senior party leader Tippala Devan Reddy spoke on the importance of unity within the party ranks, urging members to work tirelessly for the party's success.

The gathering included key party figures and supporters, such as ward in-charges, corporators and union leaders, all expressing their solidarity in their mission of securing victory for the YSRC in Gajuwaka constituency.