Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb concerned over mishap in Adap Mandap Bije ceremony

The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, on Wednesday expressed concerns over the mishap involving Lord Balabhadra during the ‘Adap Mandap Bije’ on Tuesday.

Adap Mandap is the sanctum sanctorum in Srigundicha temple where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra spend nine days during their annual Rath Yatra or Car Festival.

While speaking to journalists, Dibyasingha said that everybody saw the images of Lord Balabhadra’s idol falling down on Charmal (the staircase of the chariot) when the priests were sliding the deity down from the chariot. We had not seen such visuals in the past, he said.

“The Administration will certainly conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. Today, at the Managing Committee meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding appropriate steps by administration and servitors so that such incidents do not recur,” said Gajapati Maharaj.

The king further informed that from the incident, the servitors learnt a lesson and they will ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

“There are certain issues like extra sevayats during Pahandi and on chariots. A discussion was held in this regard at the Managing Committee meeting today and appropriate decisions on this aspect will be taken so that such incidents do not happen in future,” he added.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA,) Vir Vikram Yadav said that the Managing Committee meeting was held today and all members expressed concerns over yesterday’s mishap during Adap Mandap bije pahandi (the ceremony of the deities from chariots to sanctum sanctorum in Srigundicha temple).

“All aspects were discussed, including Tuesday’s pahandi. A three-member Committee will be formed and all the video footage including drones and others will be examined. From the visuals, it will be ascertained who were present and whether all designated people were present or not.”

Revealing more about the Committee, Yadav said that it will comprise additional district magistrate (ADM), an administrator (Development) and one deputy superintendent rank official.

“The Committee has been asked to submit a report within 10 days of completion of Niladri Bije," he added.